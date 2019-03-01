1994 yamaha waveblaster 1100 jetski. Has a low hr yamaha 1100 transplant with conversion plates. 144 pump, new 15/22 prop, gp760 midshaft, riva intake grate, worx 301 ride plate, freshly rebuilt carbs. Only reason for selling is I'm moving, Located in Port charlotte FL. $2800
20190301_145606.jpg20190301_145615.jpg20190301_145633.jpg20190301_145638.jpg20190301_145647.jpg20190301_145751.jpg20190301_145757.jpg20190301_145802.jpg