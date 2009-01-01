Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 1100 2001-2003 whats different?... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2019 Location new haven ct Age 41 Posts 1 Kawasaki 1100 2001-2003 whats different?... Hi AllLast year I bought a 2003 1100stx di for 1400$. The guy removed the oil pump and said Id be fine if I premix. Ran it twice and bottom end locked up. Im picking up a 2001 next week for 200$. Guy said he caught a line in the impeller and replaced bearing. Any way this ski looks better than the one I paid 1400 for. So I can pull the bottom end and rebuild the o3, but why bother? I want to fire up the o1 and see what happens. Than I can pull parts of either to make one great/good boat. So whats changed from 01-03? Could I potentially swap the motor out? What should I do with the o1 before I turn it over? Drain gas and oil- spray starter fluid on new plugs.... its been siting for years. Thank you very much. I appreciate any advice. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) kingal69, scottw090 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

