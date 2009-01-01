 6306 Crank Bearings pn?
  Today, 06:31 PM
    EddMA
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2018
    Location
    MA
    Age
    28
    Posts
    7

    6306 Crank Bearings pn?

    I'm specifically looking for the ones with the orange grooves on the OD surface.
    I can't find the specific part number, I believe they are Koyo but not sure.
    Any help appreciated also with vendor information.
    Ed
  Today, 08:43 PM
    restosud
    Top Dog
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    1,837

    Re: 6306 Crank Bearings pn?

    kawi doesn't have them.
    you could try a crank rebuilder like crankworks or competitive crankshafts.
    you will find that size in bearing houses but they will not have the friction inserts in most cases.you may find them with grooves for orings or snap ring however.
