6306 Crank Bearings pn?
I'm specifically looking for the ones with the orange grooves on the OD surface.
I can't find the specific part number, I believe they are Koyo but not sure.
Any help appreciated also with vendor information.
Ed
Re: 6306 Crank Bearings pn?
kawi doesn't have them.
you could try a crank rebuilder like crankworks or competitive crankshafts.
you will find that size in bearing houses but they will not have the friction inserts in most cases.you may find them with grooves for orings or snap ring however.
