6306 Crank Bearings pn? I'm specifically looking for the ones with the orange grooves on the OD surface.

I can't find the specific part number, I believe they are Koyo but not sure.

Any help appreciated also with vendor information.

Ed

#2 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,837 Re: 6306 Crank Bearings pn? kawi doesn't have them.

you could try a crank rebuilder like crankworks or competitive crankshafts.

