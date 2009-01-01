|
|
-
Prepaid Maintenance
Newbie here... this looks like a great site to learn and share. Looking for any experience and opinions on prepaid maintenance is it a good deal?
For a new SeaDoo (ROTAX 1503 NA engine) that will be used in Florida salt water
the dealer is offering $1,400 for 2 Years Coverage
also called their VIP Program. They offer same program for Waverunners. Key program items:
- 4 scheduled factory services including oil changes, valve adjustments, parts and labor
- Unlimited oil changes for 2 years (must have at least 25 hours between oil changes or 60 days in between services)
- No maintenance deductible
- Pick-up and delivery of ski (w/in 20 mile radius)
- With scheduled Service appointments
- Priority status/scheduling, guaranteed 48 hr turnaround
- Free battery testing and replacement (limit 2 batteries per year, old battery must test below serviceable limit and charging system must be tested)
- Free: PWC inspection and wash
- Free Coast Guard Package Updates
- 10% off apparel and accessories
- VIP only discounts and events
The services, oil changes and pick-up/delivery look good, but would that exceed the package cost? From what Ive read a battery usually craps out in year 3+ (?) and valve adjustments not needed on SeaDoos so not sure they would be used? The rest (apparel and accessories, events, etc) seem like nice-to-haves
Thanks in advance!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules