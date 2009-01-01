Newbie here... this looks like a great site to learn and share. Looking for any experience and opinions on prepaid maintenance  is it a good deal?

For a new SeaDoo (ROTAX 1503 NA engine) that will be used in Florida salt water the dealer is offering $1,400 for 2 Years Coverage also called their VIP Program. They offer same program for Waverunners. Key program items:


  • 4 scheduled factory services including oil changes, valve adjustments, parts and labor
  • Unlimited oil changes for 2 years (must have at least 25 hours between oil changes or 60 days in between services)
  • No maintenance deductible
  • Pick-up and delivery of ski (w/in 20 mile radius)
  • With scheduled Service appointments
    • Priority status/scheduling, guaranteed 48 hr turnaround
    • Free battery testing and replacement (limit 2 batteries per year, old battery must test below serviceable limit and charging system must be tested)
    • Free: PWC inspection and wash
    • Free Coast Guard Package Updates

  • 10% off apparel and accessories
  • VIP only discounts and events


The services, oil changes and pick-up/delivery look good, but would that exceed the package cost? From what Ive read a battery usually craps out in year 3+ (?) and valve adjustments not needed on SeaDoos so not sure they would be used? The rest (apparel and accessories, events, etc) seem like nice-to-haves

Thanks in advance!