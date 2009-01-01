Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Prepaid Maintenance #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location Tampa Bay Posts 2 Prepaid Maintenance Newbie here... this looks like a great site to learn and share. Looking for any experience and opinions on prepaid maintenance  is it a good deal?



For a new SeaDoo (ROTAX 1503 NA engine) that will be used in Florida salt water the dealer is offering $1,400 for 2 Years Coverage also called their VIP Program. They offer same program for Waverunners. Key program items:





4 scheduled factory services including oil changes, valve adjustments, parts and labor

Unlimited oil changes for 2 years (must have at least 25 hours between oil changes or 60 days in between services)

No maintenance deductible

Pick-up and delivery of ski (w/in 20 mile radius)

With scheduled Service appointments

Priority status/scheduling, guaranteed 48 hr turnaround Free battery testing and replacement (limit 2 batteries per year, old battery must test below serviceable limit and charging system must be tested) Free: PWC inspection and wash Free Coast Guard Package Updates



10% off apparel and accessories

VIP only discounts and events



The services, oil changes and pick-up/delivery look good, but would that exceed the package cost? From what Ive read a battery usually craps out in year 3+ (?) and valve adjustments not needed on SeaDoos so not sure they would be used? The rest (apparel and accessories, events, etc) seem like nice-to-haves



Thanks in advance! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules