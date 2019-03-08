 Seadoo HX
Thread: Seadoo HX

  Today, 08:17 AM #1
    bigdogtim
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    Tampa, FL
    Posts
    3,448

    Seadoo HX

    Seadoo HX complete ski free come get it
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:27 AM #2
    scensor
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Greece
    Age
    28
    Posts
    161

    Re: Seadoo HX

    Location buddy?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 08:30 AM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,261

    Re: Seadoo HX

    My guess would be TAMPA FLA.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:28 AM #4
    forgelines
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    26

    Re: Seadoo HX

    Damn i wish you closer
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 09:42 AM #5
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    42
    Posts
    5,259

    Re: Seadoo HX

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    My guess would be TAMPA FLA.
    What are you..........psychic???
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
