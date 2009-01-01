Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 WaveVenture 700 - No Spark, No Display #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Texas Posts 5 95 WaveVenture 700 - No Spark, No Display Hi Everyone,



Before I start, I did see the other recent post and read through his messages. I didn't want to hi-jack his thread, and I seem to be having a different issues in general.



I have a 95 Yamaha WaveVenture 700 that has no spark and no display when trying to crank. The Ski ran about 1 year ago and has been sitting, I am trying to revitalize it. I have converted it to a pre-mix 50/1 and seals up the oil pump.



The issue I am having is the Ski has no spark. I put new plugs in the ski BR8HS, cleaned up the intake and carb, and cleaned up the outside of the head. The engine has good compression and fuel pressure.



I tore the electrical unit box apart (CDI unit?) and grabbed a copy of the service manual online. Traced everything that I know of and looks good. Good ground, good fuse, and disconnected the black and white wire going to the display to kill the stop button in case it was damaged or grounded.



I am getting power to the ignition coil, but no spark. The power as the ski is trying to start jumps around 12-22 amps. So I assume the CDI unit is good since it is applying power to the ignition coil. I assumed the ignition coil was bad at this point so I purchase and aftermarket one that has the same ohm values as an OEM one along with some spark plug caps /w resistors.



Ignition Coil - https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0...?ie=UTF8&psc=1

Caps - https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0...?ie=UTF8&psc=1



NGK said those caps go with those spark plugs when I called their tech service.



