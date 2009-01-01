Results 1 to 10 of 10 Thread: stx 1100 di not cranking NEED HELP PLEASE!! #1 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2011 Location SOCAL Age 34 Posts 274 stx 1100 di not cranking NEED HELP PLEASE!! Ok so I bought an 1100 di for my buddy and it wont crank. I've checked the on off button, start button, and solenoid. What i am thinking is its the solenoid. I bought another "good used" solenoid off ebay and nothing changed. I hooked up a multi meter to the plug for the solenoid and it has .05 going to the solenoid when the start button is pressed. That tells me the start button is working and doing its job. I just cant wrap my head around the fact that someone would sell me a bad solenoid. I know its possible, but i guess im asking if there is anything I am missing. I have never owned a large sitdown before always been an x2 guy personally so i am not fimiliar with skis that have computers. I hope its not the EMM but I honestly don't think it is. PLEASE HELP !!! #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Benton, Arkansas Age 50 Posts 75 Re: stx 1100 di not cranking NEED HELP PLEASE!! There is a small black wire that connects to the battery where the ground connects. Make sure that small black wire is connected. In fact, It might have a red stripe? I can't remember for sure. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2011 Location SOCAL Age 34 Posts 274 Re: stx 1100 di not cranking NEED HELP PLEASE!! thanks for the reply, yes i have made sure that is connected to the battery on the negative side and yes it does have the red stripe your correct. #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Benton, Arkansas Age 50 Posts 75 Re: stx 1100 di not cranking NEED HELP PLEASE!! There should be two wires connected to the (+) of the battery:

1. Red cable from Starter Relay.

2. Red/Blk wire that goes to 2 pin/wire connector. From here one goes to 20A fuse of charging system and the other goes to 10A main fuse.



I found this in a search. I'd look at wiring diagram to make sure. #5 Frequent Poster Join Date May 2011 Location SOCAL Age 34 Posts 274 Re: stx 1100 di not cranking NEED HELP PLEASE!! I'm pretty sure i have those connected, I'll double check tonight when i get home, but i checked voltage to the fuses last night and both were over 12 volts #6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Benton, Arkansas Age 50 Posts 75 Re: stx 1100 di not cranking NEED HELP PLEASE!! Also check the fuses that are located in the round capped holder near battery box. #7 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Benton, Arkansas Age 50 Posts 75 Re: stx 1100 di not cranking NEED HELP PLEASE!! Ok, sounds like you've done everything I can think of? A lot of times it turns out to be the start/stop button or the orange on/off key. I've heard if you have a bad injector it can cause some problems also. #8 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,255 Re: stx 1100 di not cranking NEED HELP PLEASE!! Is the solenoid hooked up right? Make sure the battery + cable is hooked up to the side of the solenoid that has the yellow or red wire. Simple mistake.



