I am looking for a reasonable priced Hull for a Kawasaki STX 1100. Actually does not have to be the exact hull, I am looking for one that is a three seater that a 97 STX 1100 engine will drop right into without a lot of mods and retro fitting.



I already have a ZXI 2 seater hull (will trade + cash or buy outright if price is right).

Note. I prefer a 3 seater. However, this is a 23 year old jet ski, so I can't justify putting a lot of money into it just to get the 3rd seat, so price must be reasonable.