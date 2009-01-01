Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1997 1100 Stx engine into a 2000 STX Di Hull? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2010 Location Alabama Age 55 Posts 6 1997 1100 Stx engine into a 2000 STX Di Hull? I have a 1997 1100 stx and one whole side has delaminated, need to move engine to another hull.



Will the engine above work in a 2000 stx di hull and how much trouble to make the swap.



A local guy has the 2000 stx di for sale, but he tells me the swap will be very difficult and that I would need to buy a different wiring harness.



I am in Central Alabama if anyone has or knows where I Can find an 1100 stx hull that would be direct drop in replacement. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Benton, Arkansas Age 50 Posts 70 Re: 1997 1100 Stx engine into a 2000 STX Di Hull? I did the exact same swap. Works great. I have a complete thread on another forum. Everything bolts right up the same. You'll need your old display/info gauge. You'll also need the STX gas tank and filler neck. I used the 1997 wiring harness in my DI also. Last edited by SIMPLEARKANSAN; Today at 02:32 PM . #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Benton, Arkansas Age 50 Posts 70 Re: 1997 1100 Stx engine into a 2000 STX Di Hull? Sent you a PM Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

