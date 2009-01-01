|
1997 1100 Stx engine into a 2000 STX Di Hull?
I have a 1997 1100 stx and one whole side has delaminated, need to move engine to another hull.
Will the engine above work in a 2000 stx di hull and how much trouble to make the swap.
A local guy has the 2000 stx di for sale, but he tells me the swap will be very difficult and that I would need to buy a different wiring harness.
I am in Central Alabama if anyone has or knows where I Can find an 1100 stx hull that would be direct drop in replacement.
Re: 1997 1100 Stx engine into a 2000 STX Di Hull?
I did the exact same swap. Works great. I have a complete thread on another forum. Everything bolts right up the same. You'll need your old display/info gauge. You'll also need the STX gas tank and filler neck. I used the 1997 wiring harness in my DI also.
