 1997 1100 Stx engine into a 2000 STX Di Hull?
  Today, 12:00 PM #1
    chrishouse
    chrishouse is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Alabama
    Age
    55
    Posts
    6

    1997 1100 Stx engine into a 2000 STX Di Hull?

    I have a 1997 1100 stx and one whole side has delaminated, need to move engine to another hull.

    Will the engine above work in a 2000 stx di hull and how much trouble to make the swap.

    A local guy has the 2000 stx di for sale, but he tells me the swap will be very difficult and that I would need to buy a different wiring harness.

    I am in Central Alabama if anyone has or knows where I Can find an 1100 stx hull that would be direct drop in replacement.
  Today, 02:32 PM #2
    SIMPLEARKANSAN
    SIMPLEARKANSAN is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Benton, Arkansas
    Age
    50
    Posts
    70

    Re: 1997 1100 Stx engine into a 2000 STX Di Hull?

    I did the exact same swap. Works great. I have a complete thread on another forum. Everything bolts right up the same. You'll need your old display/info gauge. You'll also need the STX gas tank and filler neck. I used the 1997 wiring harness in my DI also.
  Today, 02:34 PM #3
    SIMPLEARKANSAN
    SIMPLEARKANSAN is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Benton, Arkansas
    Age
    50
    Posts
    70

    Re: 1997 1100 Stx engine into a 2000 STX Di Hull?

    Sent you a PM
