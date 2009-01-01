|
My trailer project
Every summer we make several 6+ hour trips to my parent's riverhouse. Usually this means that the Expedition is stuffed to the ceiling with knee boards, wake boards, suit cases, a dog, two kids, my wife and I and sometimes my grandmother. I would put a bike rack on the back then drag a trailer behind it with a Jet Ski. I hated this as it made for an uncomfortable trip and a overpacked car that you can't see out the back of. My jet-ski trailer has small wheels which always made me nervous about the bearings and it is only a single ski trailer. I started looking for a boat trailer that I could convert to dual jet-ski with a deck in front. After looking for a few months I found this:
It's all aluminium and galvanized steel with torsion suspension and hydraulic surge brakes. A perfect start for my project..
I started laying out boards and taking measurements so that I could see how everything would fit:
Once that was figured out I started building the deck:
The bunks are just made from pressure treated 2x4s and 2x6s. I made metal brackets out of 1/4" stainless to attach them to the trailer frame. The winch mounts were a bit of a challenge to build. I ended up using 1/4" aluminum C channel reinforced with steel plates on either side:
The trailer also got all new LED lights, reflective tape, new tires, new brake pistons, new brake lines, new jack, and a new brake surge actuator.
I'll probably incorporate a bike rack into it as well as a mount for kayaks, wake boards, etc..
Here it is all finished up with both skis on it:
I usually dread the drive to the riverhouse but I'm actually excited about it this time to try the trailer out..
