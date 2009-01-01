|
X2 Driveshafts (RHAAS 550 Pump Conversions)
I have two X2 driveshafts (bare, no couplers) for sale $200+shipping and fees or gift payment each, one is readily available to me and I can post out right away and snap photos.
The other is at the lake workshop, won't be able to grab it for a couple of weeks but is also for sale.
These are the ones you need for the RHAAS pump conversion, surplus to my requirements.
