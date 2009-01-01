Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 Driveshafts (RHAAS 550 Pump Conversions) #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location Toronto, ON (Originally London, UK) Age 31 Posts 210 X2 Driveshafts (RHAAS 550 Pump Conversions) I have two X2 driveshafts (bare, no couplers) for sale $200+shipping and fees or gift payment each, one is readily available to me and I can post out right away and snap photos.



The other is at the lake workshop, won't be able to grab it for a couple of weeks but is also for sale.



These are the ones you need for the RHAAS pump conversion, surplus to my requirements. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (3 members and 2 guests) AAquaholic, Blaster619, Sexual Castles Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules