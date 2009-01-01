|
|
-
hooker 10/16 for modded 750
really want to pull the trigger on an impeller but am worried which pitch. 10/16 impeller is recommend by guys running 750s with 650 pipes. My set up is 750 small pin ada head 180psi, factory pipe superjet chamber, 2 inch exhaust/waterbox/hull outlet. Probably going to lighten the flywheel too. Just want to make sure this will be enough prop for my set up.
