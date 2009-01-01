Ive seen posts stating that its recommended to replace the crankseals on older skis. How necessary is this? Asking as the stock ski runs perfectly now... so dont want to get into issues by attempting something that I havent done before (and Im trying to keep the ski DIY).
Ive done the oil block-off and may pull the engine for the crankcase block-off. Seems this would be the right time to replace the crank seals.
How hard is replacing the seals? Ive looked around and havent found a walkthrough guide... does one exist? Or is it really just splitting my the case and pulling the seals off and replacing them (with a bit of grease)? Any special tools required?