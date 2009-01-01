Ive seen posts stating that its recommended to replace the crankseals on older skis. How necessary is this? Asking as the stock ski runs perfectly now... so dont want to get into issues by attempting something that I havent done before (and Im trying to keep the ski DIY).

Ive done the oil block-off and may pull the engine for the crankcase block-off. Seems this would be the right time to replace the crank seals.

How hard is replacing the seals? Ive looked around and havent found a walkthrough guide... does one exist? Or is it really just splitting my the case and pulling the seals off and replacing them (with a bit of grease)? Any special tools required?