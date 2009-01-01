Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1994 750sx Crankseal Replacement  how important? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2018 Location Texas Posts 67 1994 750sx Crankseal Replacement  how important? Ive seen posts stating that its recommended to replace the crankseals on older skis. How necessary is this? Asking as the stock ski runs perfectly now... so dont want to get into issues by attempting something that I havent done before (and Im trying to keep the ski DIY).



Ive done the oil block-off and may pull the engine for the crankcase block-off. Seems this would be the right time to replace the crank seals.



