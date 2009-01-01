Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1983 kawasaki 550 rectifier question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2019 Location CINCINNATI OHIO Age 47 Posts 1 1983 kawasaki 550 rectifier question I picked up a 83 550 it didnt have spark when i got it. Pulled the electrical box apart and found a blue wire pinched. Fixed the wire and the spark came back. Got the ski up and running and tested dc volts at the battary. Only went to 12.50 volts dc. Pulled flywheel and inspected stator. It looks brand new in there and ohmed the stator and it checked out in spec. My question is the 83 rec/reg is not available any more(part number 21066-3003). Will a 1992-1995 rec/reg work on my ski(part number 21066-3710). Thank you Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

