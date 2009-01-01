|
95 800x (Anything)?
I know I'm probably kicking a dead horse but is there any 95 800x Parts out there maybe a hump seat? Show me what you got ... Paypal Ready!!
Re: 95 800x (Anything)?
I build these skis here all the time. It would be days of work to show you what I've got. What would you like to have? You can hit me up for any questions, pics and prices at (850)259-1581
Re: 95 800x (Anything)?
I get off work today around 5:30 I will call you then. Thanks Matt
