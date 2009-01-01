Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 95 800x (Anything)? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location nc Age 44 Posts 67 Blog Entries 1 95 800x (Anything)? I know I'm probably kicking a dead horse but is there any 95 800x Parts out there maybe a hump seat? Show me what you got ... Paypal Ready!! Last edited by jason 650sx; Today at 10:25 AM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 2,959 Re: 95 800x (Anything)? I build these skis here all the time. It would be days of work to show you what I've got. What would you like to have? You can hit me up for any questions, pics and prices at (850)259-1581 #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2015 Location nc Age 44 Posts 67 Blog Entries 1 Re: 95 800x (Anything)? I get off work today around 5:30 I will call you then. Thanks Matt Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) forgelines Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

