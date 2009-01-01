 95 800x (Anything)?
  Today, 10:24 AM
    jason 650sx
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    nc
    Age
    44
    Posts
    67
    Blog Entries
    1

    95 800x (Anything)?

    I know I'm probably kicking a dead horse but is there any 95 800x Parts out there maybe a hump seat? Show me what you got ... Paypal Ready!!
    Last edited by jason 650sx; Today at 10:25 AM.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 10:57 AM
    Matt Braley
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    44
    Posts
    2,959

    Re: 95 800x (Anything)?

    I build these skis here all the time. It would be days of work to show you what I've got. What would you like to have? You can hit me up for any questions, pics and prices at (850)259-1581
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 11:30 AM
    jason 650sx
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    nc
    Age
    44
    Posts
    67
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: 95 800x (Anything)?

    I get off work today around 5:30 I will call you then. Thanks Matt
    Reply With Quote
