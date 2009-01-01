Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: NO SPARK -2006 GP1300R Tried it all! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location FL Age 63 Posts 18 NO SPARK -2006 GP1300R Tried it all! So, I did the post search on the subject, tried everything, as suggested,Fuel pump runs, have fuel but all 3 plugs NO SPARK,

self diagnostic shows-01 code

Tested and or replaced

Water temp sensor in the Stinger

Start/Stop switch

Tip over switch

all fuses good

Changed complete wiring harness

main relay

Throttle Position sensor

Battery has 14 volts

switched ECU

atmospheric sensor good

Exhaust temp sensor had D-plate resistor

all grounds are good..

could it be in the Stator coil or pick up coils?

Any thought, comments, suggestions would be greatly appreciated,

