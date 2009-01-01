So, I did the post search on the subject, tried everything, as suggested,Fuel pump runs, have fuel but all 3 plugs NO SPARK,
self diagnostic shows-01 code
Tested and or replaced
Water temp sensor in the Stinger
Start/Stop switch
Tip over switch
all fuses good
Changed complete wiring harness
main relay
Throttle Position sensor
Battery has 14 volts
switched ECU
atmospheric sensor good
Exhaust temp sensor had D-plate resistor
all grounds are good..
could it be in the Stator coil or pick up coils?
Any thought, comments, suggestions would be greatly appreciated,
Thank you -D