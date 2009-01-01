 Wtb cyl head 750 bp
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 11:05 PM #1
    jdrmx
    jdrmx is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Hazel SD
    Age
    43
    Posts
    87

    Wtb cyl head 750 bp

    Looking for a high compression head for a kawasaki 750. Send me a pm


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:09 PM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    31
    Posts
    4,965

    Re: Wtb cyl head 750 bp

    I have a lime green stock head off a 750sp. Not sure what it would do for compression, could have it milled?

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:11 PM #3
    jdrmx
    jdrmx is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Hazel SD
    Age
    43
    Posts
    87

    Re: Wtb cyl head 750 bp

    Quote Originally Posted by Rushford_Ripper View Post
    I have a lime green stock head off a 750sp. Not sure what it would do for compression, could have it milled?
    I have a factory head also i could mill but figured id see whats avail for aftermarket first


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 