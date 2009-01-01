im getting 105-105-90pto 1999 xl waverunner 170hrs snap on comp gauge.
Has anyone advice on just re-ringing the pistons to gain back compression? I dont have alot of exp with the nikasil cylinders and am not sure if they can be honed or if its not recommended. Whats typical for fixing this aside from sending all to sbt for a new top end exchange. Im not spending the cash on new oem cylinders and pistons as its not worth dirt as its 20yrs old.
Is it just the rings that wear or is it typical for the nikasil liner to be the culprit.
Ski seems to start up and run fine.
thx