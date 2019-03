Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: PJS Seajet VXL 785 parts interchange? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 29 Posts 461 PJS Seajet VXL 785 parts interchange? Have an opportunity to pick up a seajet 785 motor and electronics. Am I going to be able to use any kawi stuff on the motor or no? 1990 SN SJ // 6M6 Factory Limited Pipe, footholds, Protec rideplate, toploader intake grate



1993 SN SJ // 701 swap, Solas prop, Protec rideplate, toploader intake grate



I don't think there are really any parts that interchange from Kawasaki to the Sea jets. I have heard a few people swapped complete electronics from 650 or 750 to get running when the ecu lock code was unknown. The pump, driveline and motor look to be all custom though. The motor migth have parts of a 650 crank from what I've heard.

VHP7000 #132 T1



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk VHP7000 #132 T1

VHP7000 #169 T3

VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc

