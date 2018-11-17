Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fx1 winter build #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2009 Location Cameron Park, California Age 27 Posts 705 Fx1 winter build Hey all,



Started my winter project late, but I'm hoping it'll be done by summer. May not look visually appealing though.

What started as a waterlogged foam replacement quickly turned into half my ski missing.



I originally purchased the ski with a kawi 140 pump installed. Wasn't the best install and I had foam exposed in the pump tunnel when I received it. I had a couple months to quickly seal up the foam and get it water worthy. Rode it all last summer with a shimmed pump, midshaft, and engine.



On to the project, I started by cutting out the deck to remove all the water logged foam. It was terrible, I could push a chisel down and it would just ooze water. After removing all the foam I realized not only was water coming in from where the pump shoe was but also the intake grate bolt carriages and a homemade scupper valve that was not sealed correctly.

20181117_162813.jpg

The plan was go back to a yami driveline. I then purchased a 148 mag pump and 148 pump shoe. After lining up the pump shoe I knew there would be some minor modification to get it to work. However after some research online I decided that the fx1 stock pump tunnel just wouldn't let in enough water for what I was wanting. I purchased a B2 pump tunnel that lets me upgrade to an even bigger pump in the future, plus a larger pump tunnel.

20181225_121502.jpg20190118_170120.jpg20190119_091747.jpg20190119_091606.jpg

I cut a huge hole in the bottom and hoped the driveshaft/pump would line up. After minor grinding on the hull and adjusting the height with the rods, the driveshaft was lined up perfectly. I used a B1 pump/driveshaft for alignment purposes.

20190223_130007.jpg20190223_144428.jpg20190223_134438.jpg20190224_151003.jpg

The downside of having the deeper tunnel was that the pump had to hang down 3/8" to be aligned. Which interfered with the rideplate, luckily a little grinding took care of it.

20190224_160414.jpg20190224_160420.jpg20190224_161249.jpg20190302_124640.jpg

I temporarily epoxied in some fiberglass squares with 5 minute epoxy to hold the tunnel in place until my fast curing epoxy gets delivered. Once delivered I'll glass up the bottom half completely then work on the 3/8" gap. I may just cut it down then glass or build up the pump mounting areas and feather in the pump shoe area.

20190303_123540.jpg 1985 JS550 - Just a hull now

1994 Yamaha Fx-1

