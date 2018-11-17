Hey all,
Started my winter project late, but I'm hoping it'll be done by summer. May not look visually appealing though.
What started as a waterlogged foam replacement quickly turned into half my ski missing.
I originally purchased the ski with a kawi 140 pump installed. Wasn't the best install and I had foam exposed in the pump tunnel when I received it. I had a couple months to quickly seal up the foam and get it water worthy. Rode it all last summer with a shimmed pump, midshaft, and engine.
On to the project, I started by cutting out the deck to remove all the water logged foam. It was terrible, I could push a chisel down and it would just ooze water. After removing all the foam I realized not only was water coming in from where the pump shoe was but also the intake grate bolt carriages and a homemade scupper valve that was not sealed correctly.
20181117_162813.jpg
The plan was go back to a yami driveline. I then purchased a 148 mag pump and 148 pump shoe. After lining up the pump shoe I knew there would be some minor modification to get it to work. However after some research online I decided that the fx1 stock pump tunnel just wouldn't let in enough water for what I was wanting. I purchased a B2 pump tunnel that lets me upgrade to an even bigger pump in the future, plus a larger pump tunnel.
20181225_121502.jpg20190118_170120.jpg20190119_091747.jpg20190119_091606.jpg
I cut a huge hole in the bottom and hoped the driveshaft/pump would line up. After minor grinding on the hull and adjusting the height with the rods, the driveshaft was lined up perfectly. I used a B1 pump/driveshaft for alignment purposes.
20190223_130007.jpg20190223_144428.jpg20190223_134438.jpg20190224_151003.jpg
The downside of having the deeper tunnel was that the pump had to hang down 3/8" to be aligned. Which interfered with the rideplate, luckily a little grinding took care of it.
20190224_160414.jpg20190224_160420.jpg20190224_161249.jpg20190302_124640.jpg
I temporarily epoxied in some fiberglass squares with 5 minute epoxy to hold the tunnel in place until my fast curing epoxy gets delivered. Once delivered I'll glass up the bottom half completely then work on the 3/8" gap. I may just cut it down then glass or build up the pump mounting areas and feather in the pump shoe area.
20190303_123540.jpg