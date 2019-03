Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ADA making a 550sx reed motor head #1 I dream skis Join Date Jan 2006 Location San Antonio, TX Age 38 Posts 679 ADA making a 550sx reed motor head I've been wanting a new cylinder head for my 550sx reed motor for a while and just stumbled upon this on the ADA website. Now there is an option for us 550sx reed motor guys. O-rings and pick your domes.



https://adaracing.com/personal-water...50sx-head-kit/



Hopefully this is big news to someone other than myself.



Cheers,



Adam

my old 650sx

