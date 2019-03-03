Selling as a single lot. $100 + shipping for 750 small pin head, coupler, cylinders, and crank.

The crank needs a rebuild but the flywheel snout is in good shape along with seal surfaces. I was told the cylinders were SXi spec. STD 80mm bore needs a re-bore.

20190303_121021.jpg20190303_121033.jpg20190303_121046.jpg20190303_121109.jpg20190303_121217.jpg20190303_121327.jpg20190303_121331.jpg20190303_121500.jpg