kawasaki pump 140mm info
hi need help
i see they have 3 diff parts number for pump over the year-can someone explain me the diff since they use all the same prop.
just put my hand on a 2006sxr hull-want to transfer engine and pump from a 1993 sx for my nephew ,looks like the shaft is too long,the shaft was already in the sxr?
thanks for your time
