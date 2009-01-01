Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: kawasaki pump 140mm info #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2005 Location QUEBEC CANADA Posts 201 kawasaki pump 140mm info hi need help

i see they have 3 diff parts number for pump over the year-can someone explain me the diff since they use all the same prop.



just put my hand on a 2006sxr hull-want to transfer engine and pump from a 1993 sx for my nephew ,looks like the shaft is too long,the shaft was already in the sxr?



thanks for your time #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2005 Location QUEBEC CANADA Posts 201 Re: kawasaki pump 140mm info 9DEF0A5A-0F58-43D1-9A6B-2EC20CA4F6A2.png found this info, mine is one inch longer-57D84100-B048-4950-B06D-1772EAFC95B6.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules