 kawasaki pump 140mm info
    hi need help
    i see they have 3 diff parts number for pump over the year-can someone explain me the diff since they use all the same prop.

    just put my hand on a 2006sxr hull-want to transfer engine and pump from a 1993 sx for my nephew ,looks like the shaft is too long,the shaft was already in the sxr?

    thanks for your time
    Re: kawasaki pump 140mm info

    9DEF0A5A-0F58-43D1-9A6B-2EC20CA4F6A2.png found this info, mine is one inch longer-57D84100-B048-4950-B06D-1772EAFC95B6.jpeg
