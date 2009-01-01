Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR1100 conversion parts package #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location i can see you Posts 1,307 SXR1100 conversion parts package I am selling a bit of Sxr1100 conversion parts



Brand new never used rear waterbox

Brand new never used stainless steel front tank bracket

Brand new battery tray relocate plate

Brand new voltage rectifier relocate plate

TBM billet coupler for 24mm 1100 crankshaft threads-uses 750/800 rubber damper

TBM billet coupler for 20mm driveshaft threads-uses 750/800 rubber damper

Driveshaft-not sure what model it came from but after measuring it can be made to work for sxr1100 - I can detail this process further if interested



Prefer to sell all as a package for $500 but I might split the package if the right offer is made.



Located in Everett area, Washington. Can deliver to Havasu end of March



4B02219E-C84C-4EAA-BF0B-4F58E2CD581A.jpeg

https://www.facebook.com/poorboyracingteam



Need parts? Optima Racing is the place

