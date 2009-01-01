|
Top Dog
SXR1100 conversion parts package
I am selling a bit of Sxr1100 conversion parts
Brand new never used rear waterbox
Brand new never used stainless steel front tank bracket
Brand new battery tray relocate plate
Brand new voltage rectifier relocate plate
TBM billet coupler for 24mm 1100 crankshaft threads-uses 750/800 rubber damper
TBM billet coupler for 20mm driveshaft threads-uses 750/800 rubber damper
Driveshaft-not sure what model it came from but after measuring it can be made to work for sxr1100 - I can detail this process further if interested
Prefer to sell all as a package for $500 but I might split the package if the right offer is made.
Located in Everett area, Washington. Can deliver to Havasu end of March
4B02219E-C84C-4EAA-BF0B-4F58E2CD581A.jpeg
