Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS400 - Hood Edge Trim Piece #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2016 Location New Jersey Posts 227 JS400 - Hood Edge Trim Piece I picked up an old JS550 hull a couple of weeks ago, and the previous owner threw in a beat up hood from a vintage JS400. The hood is pretty bad, but the black trim piece that runs around the edge of the hood looks to be good. I hate to see good used parts go to waste. I am not looking to get much for it. I think $20 plus shipping is a good price. Let me know if you can use it. Thanks.



DSCN3500.JPGDSCN3501.JPGDSCN3502.JPG #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2013 Location Omaha, Ne Posts 151 Re: JS400 - Hood Edge Trim Piece I would love to hang that hood in my garage. Last edited by nebraska650; Today at 01:11 AM . 1989 SX - 750BP - Coffman - OP Bedplate - PWR Stuffer - SXR

1991 SX - Stock

1994 TS - Stock Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules