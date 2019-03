Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Fish XP Chamber #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 2,945 Fish XP Chamber I want a Fish XP chamber for a 717 Factory pipe. I have a normal chambers I can trade + cash or whatever. I have a 94 Fish hull to build. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Georgia Posts 24 Re: Fish XP Chamber What is a fish chamber i just ripped out a 720 from this 95 h x4 #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 2,945 Re: Fish XP Chamber It was a Chris Fischetti signature option back in the day. The chambers are usually silver and have a Fischetti tag on them. #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Georgia Posts 24 Re: Fish XP Chamber Ok ive seen that on craigs list a while back was on a hx thats for sale #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,246 Re: Fish XP Chamber My first black HX had one. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

