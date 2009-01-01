 Has anyone seen the new VX speakers?
    RockvilleA
    Has anyone seen the new VX speakers?

    The dealer had a pair ecoxgear ecoduo speakers mounted to a 2019 VX. They said it wasn't on yamaha's website and only dealers can order it. anyone know what ram mount setup that is?
    RockvilleA
    Re: Has anyone seen the new VX speakers?

    also, this should fit on the GP1800R right?

    https://www.shopyamaha.com/product/d...&dealernumber=
