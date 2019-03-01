 95 seadoo xp parting out. Umi jet dynamics vortex etc
  Yesterday, 11:08 PM
    95 seadoo xp parting out. Umi jet dynamics vortex etc

    Parts from a 95 xp 717. Pictures of the better stuff attached but most of the parts from the ski are available if you need other common parts. Send an offer or pm if interested.
    Attached Images Attached Images
  Yesterday, 11:30 PM
    Re: 95 seadoo xp parting out. Umi jet dynamics vortex etc

    Pm sent
  Yesterday, 11:55 PM
    Re: 95 seadoo xp parting out. Umi jet dynamics vortex etc

    Some nice stuff !!
  Today, 12:04 AM
    Re: 95 seadoo xp parting out. Umi jet dynamics vortex etc

    Intake grate sold.
