787 carb rebuild, Mikuni OE parts, aftermarket parts, swap carb service? Anyone that has done carb rebuilds on a 787 have some good advice to follow?



Had a few 787s that have “always” had wonky running issues which we strongly suspect to be the carbs.



Have tested them and generally speaking they check out within spec as per the pop off pressures and settings



But after cleaning and reassembly seem to quickly go back to their quirky nature.



One has small hesitation problem, and likes to hard start after sitting for ~1hr. Strongly suspect accelerator pump issues. Added the deleted check valve for the acc lines, and while it seemed to help, still has issues.



Have had several others that all had their different quirks on what they wanted and how they ran.



Are there any people that rebuild 787 carbs, and Really know what they are doing?



Personally I would really like to find a local that was willing to go over a carb and explain what the deal is with all the various units we have and how to solve each problem with surgical percision. Because we have battled with them for a long time changing this and that.



Only use genuine MIKUNI kits

I rebuild carbs everyday. If you want them done I can rebuild them for you.



