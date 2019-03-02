Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SXR Hull #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jul 2007 Location SoCal Age 49 Posts 1,137 SXR Hull Clean 2004 SXR 800 Hull

Includes:

Complete pump

Driveshaft

Scoop/ride plate

Motor mounts

Versaplug

Gas tank

Steering

Throttle lever/cable

Start/stop switch (ends cut)

New set of Jettrim mats with kicker

Old AP designs mats included

Billet hood hooks

Hood baffle kit installed

Bilge pump installed



$3500 - shipping available on buyers dime



Has a small hole (size of a quarter) under bond line from previous owner - needs a patch (see pics)



Gel coat is very clean for its age.









Re: SXR Hull



Damage





