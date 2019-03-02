Thread: SXR Hull

Clean 2004 SXR 800 Hull
Includes:
Complete pump
Driveshaft
Scoop/ride plate
Motor mounts
Versaplug
Gas tank
Steering
Throttle lever/cable
Start/stop switch (ends cut)
New set of Jettrim mats with kicker
Old AP designs mats included
Billet hood hooks
Hood baffle kit installed
Bilge pump installed
$3500 - shipping available on buyers dime
Has a small hole (size of a quarter) under bond line from previous owner - needs a patch (see pics)
Gel coat is very clean for its age.
