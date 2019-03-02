Thread: SXR Hull

 SXR Hull
SXR Hull

    SXR Hull

    Clean 2004 SXR 800 Hull
    Includes:
    Complete pump
    Driveshaft
    Scoop/ride plate
    Motor mounts
    Versaplug
    Gas tank
    Steering
    Throttle lever/cable
    Start/stop switch (ends cut)
    New set of Jettrim mats with kicker
    Old AP designs mats included
    Billet hood hooks
    Hood baffle kit installed
    Bilge pump installed

    $3500 - shipping available on buyers dime

    Has a small hole (size of a quarter) under bond line from previous owner - needs a patch (see pics)

    Gel coat is very clean for its age.




    Re: SXR Hull



    Damage


