Hot rod V8 "Wavecrusher" PWC

Hi All, >>

I thought you all might enjoy my new PWC. Iíve been hot rodding and boating all mylife, several PWCs going back to the first family JS440 in 1978. Lots of my hot rods feature big and uniqueengines. I thought a PWC with a giantcar engine would be about as far as you could go on that theme, so I built it.Here are the basics; Wave Venture hull, reinforced w/ full length engine mountstringers, Ford DOHC aluminum V8 (330 hp), Custom 1.7 OD gearbox, fabricatedcarbon engine cover/ upper deck,etc, etc. It runs 80 mph. Different thanmost PWCs in that itís pretty heavy so body English isnít terribly effective,but it sure is fun riding around on a big loud powerful engine. >>

wow

Kick A$$!

