Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sx jetting with SBN44 #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2011 Location in the garage Age 30 Posts 193 750sx jetting with SBN44 Have a bone stock 94 750sx that I want to put a SBN44 on and looking for some jetting numbers to start. After some searching I see a few guys running 120/150 and a 2.0 needle/seat, but those were with aftermarket pipes. Is that jetting going to be an okay starting point for a stock ski? He rides his jet ski standing up, he is ..... the most interesting man in the world #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location Middletown NJ Age 32 Posts 102 Re: 750sx jetting with SBN44 Will be fine. Use a black 80g spring Start at 1.25 turns out on high and low

