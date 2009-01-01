Thread: New from Oregon

 New from Oregon
New from Oregon

    New from Oregon

    Hi All,

    Seems like a great community. I've been on skis since 1978 on our families JS 440. Had a half a dozen over the years. I live and work on the Willamette river in Portland and now commute via Seadoo Spark. Look forward to being involved.

    Matt
    Meeker78
    Re: New from Oregon

    Welcome to the site.
