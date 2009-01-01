 650 engine Hi/Po parts TS/SC parts
  Today, 03:50 PM #1
    Cleatusjo
    Join Date
    Aug 2014
    Location
    Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co.
    Age
    61
    Posts
    2,189

    650 engine Hi/Po parts TS/SC parts

    Have too many skis so I'm stripping my 93' TS build. Im keeping a few parts for my 94. Here's a partial list.

    Clean, low hours 93 650cc
    Mariner 180 psi head, clean as a whistle (180psi with factory, steel .008 gasket)
    Mikuni 44mm carb 140 H 120 L 1.5 N/S. ( with/without K&N acorn max flow F/A, adapter.)
    Bored (45mm) oem intake with Keihin to Mikuni Adapter.
    Boysen 2 stage reeds.
    West Coast 650 exhaust Mani.
    ***750 Rocket Pipe Chamber, stinger, and S/C waterbox Silicone hoses and clamps SOLD. (pending)
    Mint E-box
    Custom seat, stitched, with loftier foam biscut that allows 5" more clearance in TS stap thru.
    Sweet storage door with carbon fiber wrap and a Tiny Tach mounted in the door.
    triple pissers ( 1- UMI, 2- Whitetail Machine)
    Layard on/off, complete switch, face plate, and wiring to plug into e-box... no hack job

    Sure i'm forgeting stuff, I will post pics.

    PM me with any questions.

    Believe the Hull is spoken for after the strip.... for now.



    Pump, UMI bar, stem, pad, Billit throttle and Bilge pump switch, not for sale.
    Last edited by Cleatusjo; Today at 03:56 PM.
    '94 Kaw TS
    '93 Kaw TS
    02' Kaw STX-R
  Today, 03:57 PM #2
    PrickofMisery
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    46
    Posts
    10,410

    Re: 650 engine Hi/Po parts TS/SC parts

    Pic and price for the seat please. Also do you have a green three bolt exhaust manifold available yet. ?
