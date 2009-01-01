Have too many skis so I'm stripping my 93' TS build. Im keeping a few parts for my 94. Here's a partial list.
Clean, low hours 93 650cc
Mariner 180 psi head, clean as a whistle (180psi with factory, steel .008 gasket)
Mikuni 44mm carb 140 H 120 L 1.5 N/S. ( with/without K&N acorn max flow F/A, adapter.)
Bored (45mm) oem intake with Keihin to Mikuni Adapter.
Boysen 2 stage reeds.
West Coast 650 exhaust Mani.
***750 Rocket Pipe Chamber, stinger, and S/C waterbox Silicone hoses and clamps SOLD. (pending)
Mint E-box
Custom seat, stitched, with loftier foam biscut that allows 5" more clearance in TS stap thru.
Sweet storage door with carbon fiber wrap and a Tiny Tach mounted in the door.
triple pissers ( 1- UMI, 2- Whitetail Machine)
Layard on/off, complete switch, face plate, and wiring to plug into e-box... no hack job
Sure i'm forgeting stuff, I will post pics.
PM me with any questions.
Believe the Hull is spoken for after the strip.... for now.
Pump, UMI bar, stem, pad, Billit throttle and Bilge pump switch, not for sale.