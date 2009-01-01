|
Keihin cdk2 38mm pop off pressure test with attached fuel pump?
Rebuilding the carbs on a 1996 slt700.
Could not find any info on the site searching through the forum.
Not sure whether to do the pop off test with or without the fuel pump attached.
Thinking without, but would like to hear from someone in the know.
Can post pic's, if needed. Thank you.
