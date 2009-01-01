Never thought I'd sell this but I just bought a couple more keepers and the tour is coming so I'll throw it out there. I don't brag and "talk smack" but I must here so you understand what we are talking about. This is the best 787/800 GSX ever. It runs perfectly and handles amazing, needs nothing. It runs on pump gas but is at home on a buoy course. The nose stays down, perfect rights and lefts, light as a feather, always catches the replay, cant hear no buzzers and bells..... lol
I've taken it to Seadoo 2-stroke rides and forced everyone to experience it so many members here can testify (Nick and Jess at Westside Powersports, Lakeside 8, Seadoo Enthusiest, etc.) Plus you should just trust me. No 800 without port work is going to outdo it. A new owner can take it straight to the races or just enjoy it anywhere. Anyone considering is welcome to come take it for a ride.
Fiberworks carbon fiber GSX hull- I bought 3 carbon hulls at the time and this was the magic one
Fresh 787/800- rebuilt crank in the newest black RFI cases with OEM pistons and cylinders
Neptune pipe with Billet Big Red head 41cc domes, 44mm Red Top spigot carbs on billet manifold