Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Vortex Nozzle #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 2,939 Vortex Nozzle I've been offering up some stuff I set back for myself long ago. I want 300 for this nozzle plus actual shipping, that's what I paid from what I can remember. It works like the exhaust of a fighter jet opening and closing the hole. It's the best of both worlds because you can holeshot with a large nozzle but then squeeze the nozzle size down to as small of a diameter that you have the power to pull. These are rare because they were so expensive. This is the only one that I've ever gotten my hands on. Bolts to any 140mm pump. Attached Images 57109580439__A09D3280-C426-4180-B5C5-C872DDEBD6ED.JPG (102.1 KB, 10 views)

57109580439__A09D3280-C426-4180-B5C5-C872DDEBD6ED.JPG (102.1 KB, 10 views) 57109577527__896DC9E1-B34E-474D-A14C-2811971AE607.JPG (77.6 KB, 10 views) #2 Resident Guru Join Date Sep 2015 Location Northern Michigan Age 52 Posts 1,103 Re: Vortex Nozzle As cool as it gets Matt. Buy from Matt with confidence. Wish it was 155mm. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 2,939 Re: Vortex Nozzle Thanks for the kind words Mike.



Yeah I see the ads for these in the mid 90's Splash mags but nothing from them after that. I think they just went out of business before the 951 came out. Kinda like Ultrac. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules