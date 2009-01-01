 Vortex Nozzle
Thread: Vortex Nozzle

  Yesterday, 09:57 PM #1
    Matt Braley
    Vortex Nozzle

    I've been offering up some stuff I set back for myself long ago. I want 300 for this nozzle plus actual shipping, that's what I paid from what I can remember. It works like the exhaust of a fighter jet opening and closing the hole. It's the best of both worlds because you can holeshot with a large nozzle but then squeeze the nozzle size down to as small of a diameter that you have the power to pull. These are rare because they were so expensive. This is the only one that I've ever gotten my hands on. Bolts to any 140mm pump.
  Yesterday, 10:33 PM #2
    Hydro-Mike
    Re: Vortex Nozzle

    As cool as it gets Matt. Buy from Matt with confidence. Wish it was 155mm.
  Yesterday, 11:31 PM #3
    Matt Braley
    Re: Vortex Nozzle

    Thanks for the kind words Mike.

    Yeah I see the ads for these in the mid 90's Splash mags but nothing from them after that. I think they just went out of business before the 951 came out. Kinda like Ultrac.
