Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New Billet 785/787/800 Head 175PSI #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2011 Location Niceville, FL Age 44 Posts 2,937 New Billet 785/787/800 Head 175PSI I'm selling my brand new FRM (Novi) head with good used pump gas friendly domes. If you would rather have race fuel domes or a new red one(says Big Red Racing) let me know. $275 shipped in the US only Attached Images 57297534640__79AA0957-F0A4-4F45-BF64-19D203E07C19.JPG (61.4 KB, 2 views)

57297534640__79AA0957-F0A4-4F45-BF64-19D203E07C19.JPG (61.4 KB, 2 views) 57297524256__41BC2C80-5040-43DF-AB3B-AB9C9409EB16.JPG (69.4 KB, 2 views)

57297524256__41BC2C80-5040-43DF-AB3B-AB9C9409EB16.JPG (69.4 KB, 2 views) 57297520419__C0DA418E-0A60-4738-85BB-B5FB93CB4C46.JPG (73.0 KB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 7 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 7 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules