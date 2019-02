Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Dual 38mm zxi carbs on a small pin 750? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Michigan Age 25 Posts 15 Dual 38mm zxi carbs on a small pin 750? I've used the search function for days and only found 3 posts that talked a little about mounting dual keihin 38s from a big pin zxi 750 on a small pin motor. Will the jetting be way different? Has anyone had success mounting 97/98 zxi/stx 750 carbs on a small pin? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 55 Posts 8,758 Re: Dual 38mm zxi carbs on a small pin 750? Small pin dual carbs are bigger (40mm) and dont use reed stuffers. Will they bolt on and work, sure, and they'll need tuning too, maybe no jet changes but for sure metering. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules