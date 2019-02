Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: how to fix ripped out grate inserts. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2015 Location wi Age 30 Posts 13 how to fix ripped out grate inserts. i bought a ski with the front two inserts ripped out for the intake grate. id like to run my jet dynamics scoop on it. Heard of these ripping inserts out. how are guys preventing this? heard some guys drilling though the hull into the fire extinguisher compartmant for bolts but am nervous of water getting in my foam. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules