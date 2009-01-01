Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WANTED impeller for 750 x2 build #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2015 Location wi Age 30 Posts 13 WANTED impeller for 750 x2 build looking for a good impeller for a 750 build with pipe, head, 2inch exhaust. No specific one im open to options. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2018 Location Manteca, California Posts 423 Re: WANTED impeller for 750 x2 build I️ used a 10/16 hooker my specs are 750 sp factory pipe Westcoast waterbox Sxr carbs prowatercraft drive shaft fill and I️t went 51.2 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

