 WANTED impeller for 750 x2 build
  Yesterday, 11:13 PM
    jrooster
    jrooster is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    wi
    Age
    30
    Posts
    13

    WANTED impeller for 750 x2 build

    looking for a good impeller for a 750 build with pipe, head, 2inch exhaust. No specific one im open to options.
  Yesterday, 11:51 PM
    Mythenand
    Mythenand is offline
    PWCToday Guru
    Join Date
    Feb 2018
    Location
    Manteca, California
    Posts
    423

    Re: WANTED impeller for 750 x2 build

    I️ used a 10/16 hooker my specs are 750 sp factory pipe Westcoast waterbox Sxr carbs prowatercraft drive shaft fill and I️t went 51.2
