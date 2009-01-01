|
WANTED impeller for 750 x2 build
looking for a good impeller for a 750 build with pipe, head, 2inch exhaust. No specific one im open to options.
Re: WANTED impeller for 750 x2 build
I️ used a 10/16 hooker my specs are 750 sp factory pipe Westcoast waterbox Sxr carbs prowatercraft drive shaft fill and I️t went 51.2
