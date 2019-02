Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: What is going rate b pipe? #1 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,706 What is going rate b pipe? I need to pay for an impulsive motorcycle purchase, pipe has manifold, head pipe has too screw good and other 2 stuck and jacked up, chamber has 2 welds and head pipe and chamber are painted gray. Been in a box in my living room for a few years now #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Lake Sonoma, California Posts 383 Re: What is going rate b pipe? I'd say $400-$450 if you're looking for a quick sale in that described condition



Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 29 Posts 460 Re: What is going rate b pipe? $400-450 like calito said... jacked up and repaired isn't going to fetch as much 1990 SN SJ // 6M6 Factory Limited Pipe, footholds, Protec rideplate, toploader intake grate



1993 SN SJ // 701 swap, Solas prop, Protec rideplate, toploader intake grate



Kawi 1100 complete motor and electronics for sale PM ME #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 31 Posts 4,957 Re: What is going rate b pipe? Clean, nice pipes fetch $6-$650, I agree with previous statements

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) wilsonracing Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules