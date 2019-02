Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: What is it and what does it do? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2009 Location South Dakota Age 47 Posts 58 What is it and what does it do? I'm putting my engine back in my 750sx and cant remember which way that little bracket thats bolted with the coupler guard. goes and what it's for. Thanks.. Attached Images 20190227_170800.jpg (2.22 MB, 12 views) Last edited by eggy; Today at 07:30 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 55 Posts 8,754 Re: What is it and what does it do? Itll work either direction but it's another place to hold onto when lifting the motor. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,706 Re: What is it and what does it do? Hoist point #4 Top Dog Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 1,831 Re: What is it and what does it do? it's used to zip tie the battery/starter cable and whatever else so it doesn't get mangled in the coupler.it's tilted to properly aim the cable to the ebox. Last edited by restosud; Today at 09:46 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules