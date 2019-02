Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ultra 150 hours don't match outside condition #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location Morton, IL (outside of Peoria) Posts 50 Ultra 150 hours don't match outside condition I'm selling my 2001 Ultra 150 and had an interesting conversation with a potential buyer (probably not). He mentioned (not accused) that the very low hours (67) on the ski were not necessarily in line with the condition of the outside. It does have a lot of rough spots in the gelcoat but none are soft, and while I guess I can see his point, I asked him how one would go about changing the hours on an electronic readout like the one on the Ultra 150? He said he believes the hours are stored in the brain box, not the readout panel. And as such, any brain box could be substituted with lower hours. I disagree but did not know for sure. And since he seemed to be looking for something showroom ready rather than low hours and fun to ride I didn't argue the point.

