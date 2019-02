Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for a 1996 770 Tigershark engine. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2019 Location Waterford Michigan Posts 2 Looking for a 1996 770 Tigershark engine. Hey Guys and Gals.



Looking for a complete 770 engine for my 1996 Tigershark Monte Carlo. I do not care if it runs or not as long as it has a good crank case and all parts, nuts and bolts are included...



Let me know what you have and what you are asking for it. If there are other engines that are easy swaps into this machine let me know what you have and once again how much you are looking to get out of it.

