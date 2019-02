Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Reed JS550 crankcase #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2009 Location Ontario, Canada Age 42 Posts 504 Reed JS550 crankcase What is this crankcase all about ? It says OEM JS550. Looks like an aftermarket 440/550 with reed intake. I'm not sure what starter or flywheel would work with this but it doesn't look like OEM would fit in. Reminds me of the that homemade JS440 Skyrocket that Blaster built with the reed intake.



https://www.ebay.com/itm/KAwasaki-OEM-JS550-OEM-CRANKCASE-New-X510-024/283349755128?hash=item41f8f624f8:g:yK0AAOSwEGBcSBg 5:rk:14 f:0



s-l500.jpg Attached Images X510-024_X.jpg (617.5 KB, 4 views) #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sacramento Age 35 Posts 200 Re: Reed JS550 crankcase That's a stock 650, must be a typo



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk VHP7000 #132 T1

VHP7000 #169 T3

VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc

550sx PJS all over w/ 440 fully ported #3 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2009 Location Ontario, Canada Age 42 Posts 504 Re: Reed JS550 crankcase Ahhh I thought it was an aftermarket one of these. I would have clued into it being a 650 if there was a cylinder and head on it.



