I just bought a 1997 Yamaha waverunner venture. The guy I bought it from tried to paint it with a brush to make it look better to sell. Obviously it looks awful and there are paint drips everywhere. Does someone suggest a gel paint thinner, sanding it (if so what grit) and air sander or wet sander?
This is my first jetski as well as my first restoration. I’ve seen a few YouTubers use Plasti Dip, do y’all think I will need to remove the yellow coating before adding new paint or just a fine sand and Plasti dip will work?
Thank you so much for the suggestions!
ps. I’m also looking for a venture hood since mine has basically snapped off. Let me know price