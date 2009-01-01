Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 95 Yamaha Wave Venture 700 won't start, cranks, doesn't start. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2018 Location Jersey Posts 2 95 Yamaha Wave Venture 700 won't start, cranks, doesn't start. Hi fellas, I'm new here, and trying to learn about wave runners.



I recently acquired a 95' Wave Venture 700 from a family friend for payment for helping him out, it came with a trailer, and stand, and the thing isn't in bad shape, just needs a real good cleaning so it appears physically.



However I can't get the thing to start. For starters he had converted it over to pre-mix, so I just put a gallon of so 40:1 mix in the tank to see if it'll start. It does the thumping like it wants to start, but it just doesn't start.



In the manual it says to hold out the primer level to cold start. Well is it supposed to retract on it's own, because I have to hold it to keep it extended out. I tried pressing the start button, having a friend hold the primer out, and tried giving throttle. It just doesn't turn over. I hooked up my jump pack to the battery, that didn't seem to do it either, tho I'm letting it sit on there for a bit maybe it needs more juice?



Also, I pulled the plugs, and they looked pretty new, there was a tiny tiny spec if anything of oil on both plugs, but neither looked to be in bad shape.



Also, when I'm trying to start it, is the display supposed to come on? Because the display doesn't come on during trying to start. The display it originally had was damaged, and he gave me a very good condition looking one, which I plugged in.



Does anyone have advice for this newbie? I know he said he had the top rebuilt a year or so ago, but the guy hadn't driven it since, and he's a war vet, and can't enjoy it anymore, so he gave it to me to hopefully enjoy, so I don't feel I should bother him with any questions, which is why I'm asking you fellas. #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2007 Location Bonita, CA (so cal) Age 33 Posts 651 Re: 95 Yamaha Wave Venture 700 won't start, cranks, doesn't start. Need to figure out which part you're missing. Compression, fuel or spark? If the ignition system is working you should be able to at least get it to fire a few seconds with a little premix down each of the carbs. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2018 Location Jersey Posts 2 Re: 95 Yamaha Wave Venture 700 won't start, cranks, doesn't start. Originally Posted by Squarenosed Originally Posted by Need to figure out which part you're missing. Compression, fuel or spark? If the ignition system is working you should be able to at least get it to fire a few seconds with a little premix down each of the carbs.



I started taking apart the bolts to get to the carbs. Apparently i'm not seeing some tho because the intake pipe? isn't coming off. There must be bolts somewhere I'm not seeing.



Once i've figured out how to get to the carbs, your saying just pour a little down each, and goto start? How much is a little may I ask?



I'm really wondering if this is a fuel issue tho, because the vet who gave me the ski, he also gave me a yamaha service manual which I started reading through just now, and he's seemed to had bookmarked pages regarding the fuel system. Like I said, he converted it over to premix. He really gave me this whole thing for basically nothing, just giving him a hand one day, because he's disabled now, so I'd rather not bother him trying to figure out what he thinks I should look at.



One weird thing I don't understand, the oil injection pump I can see is capped off, but only one line goes to it, and two barbs are free, and the pump itself is ziptied to the gas tank basically. The line which is still attached to the pump it looks like it runs off to the oil tank? Does this sound correct? He also cut the big line that runs from the outer tank oil fill cap, down to the oil container. By youtubing I haven't seen people do the premix mod on this ski like that..? Last edited by MattG; Today at 07:38 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules