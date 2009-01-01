|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Silver 650 Engine Parts
- Match set of cases w/ hardware (2 screw holes for thru wires need drill/tap)
- 38mm carb assembly
- Cylinder (will need hone or maybe a bore?)
Make fair offers, can text pictures
Also have a crank which I believe is good, bearings seem ok
Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Today at 11:37 AM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules