what's all needed to do the gp1200 mikuni 44s on my sxr 1100? I know I'd need a Rhass speed plate but do I need a external fuel pump and different throttle cable? is the throttle pull hard with all the extra linkage ? also for those who have done this, was it leaps and bounds better than the cdk2 which work but suck to tune and dont have seamless metering. for what its worth most my time is spent rec riding and and at approx 5000' elevation so I know 46 and 48 novis are more desirable but just trying to upgrade like RHASS says 44s on a budget.
